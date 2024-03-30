Kareena Kapoor and son Jeh spend time spotting wildlife with their binoculars in Tanzania. Check unseen pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared unseen photos of herself and her son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh from their vacation in Serengeti, Tanzania. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kareena posted the pictures as the mother-son duo spent time outdoors. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor reveals son Taimur bullies younger brother Jeh: 'It's so difficult with two boys') Kareena Kapoor shared a post on Instagram.

Kareena, Jeh enjoy Tanzania

In the first picture, the duo sat inside a car as they looked around them with binoculars. Kareena was seen in a denim jacket, while Jeh Ali Khan wore a black and white T-shirt. The second photo, a selfie, showed a sunburnt Kareena smiling. She wore a green T-shirt.

Rhea, Saba react to Kareena's pics

The last photo showed Jeh and Kareena in their car, holding their binoculars. She captioned the post, "Checking if you all are watching Crew (red heart emoji). I cannot contain my excitement... blushing and gushing with all the love. Love you all (red heart and rainbow emojis)." Reacting to the post, Rhea Kapoor posted a black heart emoji. Saba Ali Khan dropped laughing, red heart and raised hands emojis.

Kareena's posts from Tanzania

Earlier, she shared her photo at sunset on Instagram. She wrote, "See you tomorrow at my favourite destination, ie. at every theatre." She had also posted pictures with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan, elder son Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. Kareena captioned the post, "May the sky above you always be blue. Happy Holi from my CREW to all of you…#Serengeti 2024."

About Crew

As Kareena spent family time in Tanzania, her film Crew released in theatres. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu. It is created by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies. The film is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

