 Kareena Kapoor, Sonali Bendre congratulate Indian para-athletes for Paris Paralympics win: 'Medals are home again'
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kareena Kapoor, Sonali Bendre congratulate Indian para-athletes for Paris Paralympics win: ‘Medals are home again’

ByAnanya Das
Aug 31, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor congratulated all the para-athletes in her Instagram Stories. Ayushmann Khurrana called it “an amazing day for India at the Paralympics”.

Several celebrities, including actors Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonali Bendre and Sonu Sood, congratulated Indian para-athletes who won medals at the Paris Paralympics 2024. At the games, Avani Lekhara struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event. Manish Narwal won silver in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol final event. Para sprinter Preeti Pal won the bronze in the 100m T35 event. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor trolled for endorsing ‘not looking for luxury’ in mansions: ‘This woman has Pataudi Palace’)

Kareena, Ayushmann congratulate para-athletes

Kareena tagged all the para-athletes in her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Huge congratulations (red heart and National Flag emojis)." Ayushmann Khurrana, too, tagged them on his Instagram Stories. He captioned it, "What an amazing day for India at the Paralympics. Feeling super proud. Congratulations."

Sonu Sood posted photos of Avani and Mona on his X (formerly Twitter account). He wrote, "Proud of you both (fire and salute emojis). #Paralympics2024." Sonali Bendre shared a collage of Avani and Mona smiling and showing off their medals. She wrote, "Congratulations! Medals are home again (red heart and National Flag emojis).

Jackky, Rakul too share posts for them

Jackky Bhagnani shared a photo featuring Avani and Mona on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "What a phenomenal achievement! Congratulations to @avani.lekhara on winning gold medal and @shooter_mona on winning bronze at the @paralympics! Your success is nothing short of extraordinary and incredibly inspiring. We are all so proud of you."

Rakul Preet Singh posted a collage featuring Avani and Mona on her Instagram Stories. Along with it, she wrote, "Avani Lakharia's double gold victory and Mona Agarwal's bronze at Paris 2024 are a testament to their hard work and dedication. So inspiring! Hats off to these champions!"

About Kareena's upcoming films

Fans will see Kareena next in Hansal Mehta's upcoming directorial The Buckingham Murders. It will release in theatres on September 13. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film Daayra. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again along with Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Sonali Bendre congratulate Indian para-athletes for Paris Paralympics win: 'Medals are home again'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
