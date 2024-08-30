Kareena Kapoor trolled for endorsing ‘don’t look for luxury in mansions': This woman has Pataudi Palace

Kareena Kapoor has invited trouble again with her recent statement, or rather, a recent endorsement of a statement attributed to veteran Hollywood filmmaker Clint Eastwood. She recently reposted a quote that said luxury isn't about money, but the small joys of life. (Also Read – The Buckingham Murders first song out: Kareena Kapoor adds disco twist to mystery thriller. Watch) Kareena Kapoor trolled for endorsing luxury isn't about money

The quote that Kareena endorsed

Kareena recently reposted a quote attributed to Clint Eastwood, 94, on her Instagram Stories and wrote along with it, “Read it again and again (red heart emoji).” The quote stated, “Don't look for luxury in watches or bracelets, don't look for it in mansions or sailboats; luxury is laughter and friends, luxury is not being sick, luxury is the rain on your face, and luxury is hugs and kisses. Don't look for luxury in stores or in gifts, don't look for it in parties or events. Luxury is that people love you, luxury is that they respect you, luxury is that your parents live, luxury is being able to play with your grandchildren, luxury is those little things that cannot be bought with money.”

Reddit reacts

A Redditor took offence to Kareena's Story and wrote along with a screenshot of the same, “Made me laugh. People living in luxury talking about how luxury is not the most important thing in life.” They added, “No hate or jealousy here but I always find it funny (and tone deaf) when people who are uber rich post about how money is not everything in life. I mean if you had gotten the short end of the stick in life, surely ‘materialistic’ things would be first on your list.”

More Reddit users echoed this sentiment. One of them commented, “Like Micheal Corleone said in Godfather 2, ‘This contempt for money is just another trick of the rich to keep the poor without it.’” Another wrote, “The irony. This woman has Pataudi Palace and goes to Gstaad every year.” “They live in their own bubble. Take luxury out of their lives then we'll see,” said a user. “This is like the thing where people with money preach of money not giving you happiness and people with things preaching abt minimalism . This is a luxury . Money gives you that luxury to talk sh*t like this,” read another comment.

However, a few defended the actor too. A Redditor commented, “Isn't that poignant though? The people who have experienced it realise that it doesn't solve anything.” Another wrote on the same lines, “Exactly! Those who don't have it will obviously want it, but only those who have had it will know its true value and how it's not everything. Money is the second best thing in the world.”

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in The Buckingham Murders, Singham Again, and Meghna Gulzar's next.