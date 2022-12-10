Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Jehangir, Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya enjoy puppet show in Jaisalmer. See pics

Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a video of Kareena Kapoor, her kids Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu while enjoying a puppet show in Rajasthan. The entire family including Saif Ali Khan flew to Jaisalmer to celebrate veteran actor Sharmila Tagore's 78th birthday in a special way. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan celebrate Sharmila Tagore's birthday in Jaisalmer. See pics)

In the video, Kareena Kapoor sat along with her children-Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena opted for a striped shirt with dark blue pants. She accessorised her look with boots, dark sunglasses and a small bun hairstyle. Jehangir sat on the lap of Taimur. Taimur wore a blue and yellow sweater with blue jeans and white sneakers. Soha Ali Khan wore a black T-shirt with black pants. She wore white shoes for her day. Her daughter Inaaya wore a grey coloured sweater and kept her hair loose.

Saba Ali Khan shares video of her family featuring Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoying puppet show via Instagram Stories.

In the clip, all of them sat on wooden chairs and enjoyed the puppet show in an outdoor setting. Taimur and Inaaya enjoyed the local entertainment. Kareena could be seen explaining the show to her younger son Jeh. Two people were playing instruments such as dholak to entertain their audience. A couple of them pulled the strings of their puppets while the music played in the background. Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, Saba wrote, “Local entertainment.”

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi have three children together - Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha took to their mother's profession and became actors, Saba is a jewelry designer and custodian of Waqf properties of the family in Bhopal. Saif got married to Kareena Kapoor, Soha got married to Kunal Kemmu. The couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor shared happy pictures of Sharmila Tagore from her birthday. Sharmila got kisses and loads of love from her grandchildren Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

