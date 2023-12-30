Kareena Kapoor thinks actors like Rani Mukerji, Tabu are working harder than the ‘younger lot'

Kareena Kapoor minces no words. In an interview with Forbes India, the actor has spoken about how her generation of actors is working even harder than the new crop of actors. She also asked the media not to age-shame them, just like they don't do it to their male contemporaries. (Also Read – Interview: Kareena Kapoor assures she is not going ‘bus pakad ke’ Hollywood with The Buckingham Murders) Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu are some of the '90s stars still delivering hits

Kareena on Rani, Tabu

“They are the most talented actors we've had in the Indian film industry. Rani is absolutely cinematic in every which way. Whatever role she plays, she just transforms on the screen. You cannot take your eyes off her. Tabu, for that matter, is one of the finest actors again the Indian industry has ever seen. For them, no one's thinking of age. They're entertaining the audience. We're here to entertain. How does age matter?,” Kareena said in the interview.

While Kareena will share screen space with Tabu in The Crew, she's starred with Rani Mukerji in Kunal Kohli's 2002 romantic film Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Doing better than the ‘younger lot’

“All these actors are doing better than even, sorry, but even the younger lot. We're all raring to go. Age is just a number now and it shouldn't even be discussed. You're all not asking the old crop of actors how old they are, so how are we being asked,” Kareena added.

She also argued that while male stars may get away with the credit of a box office hit, her last blockbuster, Raj Mehta's 2019 romantic comedy Good Newwz, had “the female protagonist in focus.” She played the leading lady opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie. It went on to do ₹318 crore at the box office.

Kareena will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's Netflix India crime thriller The Buckingham Murders. She'll also star in two theatrical releases – The Crew, a heist comedy co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma, and Rohit Shetty's action ensemble Singham Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

