Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan named Taimur after a childhood friend; recalls ‘traumatic time' after his birth

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 12, 2023 02:41 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor opened up about the time when naming their first child Taimur became a huge topic for controversy.

Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her film Jaane Jaan. In the Indian Express’ Express Adda event, the actor opened up about the controversy that broke out after Saif and her announced the name of their newborn son Taimur in 2016. Kareena said that the time was 'traumatic' and 'very difficult' for her. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor says son Taimur Ali Khan once asked her why his nanny sits at separate table from the family)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with sons Taimur and Jehangir.
What Kareena said

Speaking on the Indian Express’ Express Adda event on Monday, Kareena said, "I don’t think any mother or any child has to go through that. What was the reason… I still don’t really get it, because nobody is meant to offend anyone or do anything. I think we have freedom of speech, freedom of what we want to do, at least both Saif and me believe that very strongly."

Kareena on the choice of naming their son Taimur

She further added, “When we came up with the name… Saif actually said… He grew up with a neighbour friend, and he always really liked his name and his name was Taimur, so he said, ‘You know, if I have a son, he was my first friend. I’d like to name him Taimur’, and that’s exactly how Taimur was named, because he was Saif’s first friend when he was living in town here.

It has no sort of take or resemblance to anything or anyone. It just went like… it’s not even like.. it’s not even the same name. I got into a bit of a shock when this happened. But luckily, I think because of us being strong and resilient and silent, I think it just kind of died down. He was the most photographed child for what reason I have no idea. The name was trolled. It was a traumatic time, it was very difficult. But I think both Saif and me handled it with a lot of dignity.”

Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan on October 2012 in Mumbai, after several years of dating. Kareena gave birth to her first child, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. The couple then welcomed Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh, in 2021. The family resides in Mumbai.

Kareena will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. It will release on Netflix on September 21.

