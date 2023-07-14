Kareena Kapoor shares pics from her vacation as she gets 'framed', cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacts. See post

Kareena shared her picture

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kareena posted a picture of herself as she posed for the camera. In the photo, she stood amid the greenery with the mountain in front of her. A small hut was also seen nearby. Kareena turned back as she posed for the camera. In the picture, Kareena wrapped a shawl around herself and opted for denims. She captioned the post, "Framed (sparkling heart emoji) (camera emoji)-by my dear friend@ginaroznerpr."

Kareena's cousin and fans react to her photo

Reacting to the picture, her friend Gina Rozner, who clicked the picture, commented, "Lovely evening. Happy to be the ‘official photographer’! (laughing emoji)" Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a red heart emoji. A fan wrote, "Kareena, you’re soo beautiful." A person said, "My gorgeous, you are so gorgeous and adorable as always." Gina also posted the photo on her Instagram and wrote, "Fabulous evening with @kareenakapoorkhan."

Kareena shared more photos

Kareena posted more pictures on her Instagram Stories. She shared a photo of the mountains and the trees from her window. She wrote, "From my window (red heart, star and dizzy symbol emoji). A walk in the clouds..." She posted another picture of herself as she sat on rocks near a hut. As Kareena looked back, she smiled for the camera. Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, "Pink clouds and me (sparkling heart emoji)."

Kareena posted more pictures.

Kareena's recent post

Recently, Kareena posted a photo as she posed outdoors with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan. In the picture, Saif wore a red shirt, khaki shorts and sneakers. Kareena opted for a white T-shirt, pants and beige shoes. She wrote, "Hair Flying. Hero next to me. Alps in the background…Ready for the shot. Summer 2023." The couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. They were blessed with Taimur in 2016 and with Jeh in 2021.

Kareena's upcoming projects

Fans will see Kareena in The Crew also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The Crew is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

