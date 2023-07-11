Kareena Kapoor credits 'family gene' as cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni plays Hai Apna Dil To Awara on piano in Italy

Riddhima plays Hai Apna Dil To Awara on piano

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Neetu posted a clip in which Riddhima played the piano seemingly at a hotel lounge. Dressed in a black outfit, she smiled and sat by the piano. Neetu panned the camera giving a glimpse of Bharat and Samara sitting nearby.

Neetu says she got nostalgic

Neetu captioned the post, "Nostalgia in Firenze “(red heart emoji) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial.” Reacting to the post, Riddhima's cousin-actor Kareena Kapoor commented, “The family gene (red heart emojis) how good are you (heart eyes emojis) beauty.” Riddhima, Manisha Malhotra and Sophie Choudry posted red heart and heart eyes emojis.

A fan wrote, "Beautiful and talented, gifts of the Kapoor legacy." Hai Apna Dil To Awara, from Solva Saal (1958), has been sung by Hemant Kumar and features Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman. Riddhima also posted the video on her Instagram. She wrote, “Finding solace in the timeless melodies of the piano. #playingpianobyear."

Neetu's birthday celebrations in Italy

Earlier, Riddhima had posted a photo on Instagram with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu from their lunch on her birthday. She had captioned it, "Just the 'Three' of us building castles in the sky #portofino🇮🇹."

Giving a glimpse of their get-together in Italy on Instagram. Neetu had written, "Beautiful cherished day missed @aliaabhatt #raha ( my loves ) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii." Alia Bhatt stayed back in Mumbai with her daughter Raha Kapoor.

Neetu and Ranbir's upcoming films

Neetu was last seen in the film JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani. She will be next seen in Letters To Mr Khanna with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Fans will see Ranbir in his upcoming action thriller film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. It will release on December 1 this year.

