Kareena Kapoor was surprised after Vivek Oberoi said ‘fikaar not, apun hai’, helped fix her college attendance

Published on Dec 23, 2022 08:10 PM IST

When Kareena Kapoor joined Mithibai College she faced problems with her attendance. Here's how Vivek Oberoi helped her.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Vivek Oberoi has recalled how he helped actor Kareena Kapoor when she joined Mithibai College, in Mumbai, where he was also studying. In a new interview, Vivek said that he was a few years senior than Kareena, who was facing problems with her attendance. Vivek also said that he made Kareena remember how he helped her. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor takes fans inside her home as she dances on the couch, shows off her beautiful room)

Vivek Oberoi and Kareena have featured together in many films such as Yuva (2004), directed by Mani Ratnam. The film also stars Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol. Their second film together was Omkara (2006), directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film also features Ajay, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Bipasha Basu. The duo's last film was Kurbaan (2009).

Speaking with Mashable India, Vivek recalled, "Mujhe yaad hai Kareena. Bebo (Kareena's nickname) nayi nayi aayi thi mere college mein. Main senior tha Bebo se ek do saal, do teen saal senior tha. Bebo aayi thi nayi nayi Mithibai College (I remember Kareena. Bebo was new to my college. I was senior to Bebo by three-four years)."

"Bebo ko problem horaha tha attendance ka (She was having a problem with her attendance). I made her remember this also, we did three or four movies together as well. I said (gestures at himself) 'Fikaar not, apun hai (Don't worry, I'm there)'. Leke gaya details aur andar se uska pura attendance clear karake leke aya (I took her details, went inside and cleared her overall attendance). She said, 'How did you do it?' I said, 'Khush reh, maze mein reh (Be happy, have fun)'."

Vivek was recently seen in the political drama series Dharavi Bank alongside Suniel Shetty. The show premiered exclusively on the OTT platform MX Player and garnered decent responses from the audience. He will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller series Indian Police Force.

Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
