Kareena Kapoor takes fans inside her home as she dances on the couch, shows off her beautiful room. Watch

Published on Dec 23, 2022 01:43 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a home video on Friday. In the clip, which was shot for a brand, the actor spoke about dancing her way into 2023 as she showed off her dancing shoes. Kareena was seen grooving as she sat on a green couch.

Kareena Kapoor shared a new video offering a glimpse of her home.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kareena Kapoor took her Instagram followers inside her apartment in Mumbai with a new video. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram Stories to share a video of herself sitting on a green velvet couch as she danced, while speaking about her 2023 plans. The actor was promoting a footwear brand in the clip as she gave a sneak-peek of her home. With white candles on a metal stand to lots of paintings and frames, the room looked snug and regal at the same time. Also read: Step inside Kareena Kapoor's new Mumbai home, featuring one of her favourite photo spots

In the clip, Kareena was seen grooving to dance music as she sat on a sofa. The actor showed off her moves and smiled as the camera zoomed out and gave a glimpse of her space. Giving a peek at her white shoes, Kareena then said, "Hi guys, I am ready to dance my way into 2023, are you ready, because I have my party shoes on." The actor then showed another pair of shoes and said they were her 'go-to wedding shoes'. Kareena further said, "It's wedding season, it is party season, it is the season for celebration. So come on, put your party shoes on." The video gave a glimpse of the spacious room in Kareena's home, which featured wooden floors, a column of framed photographs and art, as well as an elaborate Persian rug.

Kareena and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan moved into their European-inspired home last year. It features a classic palette of white, black and brown. The house, where Saif and Kareena live with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, also comes with a swimming pool, a library, and lots of outdoor sitting areas. The couple often entertains friends and family at the Mumbai apartment. From Rakhi celebrations with Soha Ali Khan and family to Diwali with her closed ones, Kareena often shares glimpses of her family home on Instagram.

Kareena and Saif are in the UK for the Christmas holidays. The couple had recently celebrated son Taimur Ali Khan's sixth birthday with a lavish party in Mumbai. The party was attended by many star kids, including filmmaker Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash Johar.

