Kareena Kapoor wishes Happy Republic Day: 'Freedom in our mind, strength in our words'

Kareena Kapoor has wished her fans on the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a post on the occasion.

Sharing a short video featuring the India Gate and the Taj Mahal, Kareena wrote, "Freedom in our mind, strength in our words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls...Wish you a very Happy Republic Day."

Kareena is currently awaiting the birth of her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The two are already parents to four-year-old Taimur.

On a recent episode of her show What Women Want, Neha Dhupia had asked Kareena if she had thought of any baby names yet. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” Kareena told Neha.

The family recently moved to a new apartment across the road from their old residence. They had been busy with the interior designing work of the house. Kareena shared a few glimpses of her new house on Instagram. It boasts of an open terrace area, a separate room for Taimur and more.

Kareena, who continues to do brand endorsements during her pregnancy, is often spotted spending time with sister Karisma Kapoor and their mom Babita. The Heroine actor spent her Saturday with Karisma and the rest of her family.

Kareena shared a picture from the family get-together on Instagram stories and termed the day as a "good day". In the picture, she was dressed in a comfy cotton kurta as she posed with Karisma, aunt Rima Jain and her cousins.

Karisma had also shared the picture on Instagram. "Saturday afternoon pose#lunch #familylove," she wrote along with the picture.

