Kareena Kapoor wishes 'most gorgeous' step-son Ibrahim Ali Khan on birthday with throwback pic featuring Saif Ali Khan

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Saturday wished her step-son Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 21st birthday with a throwback photo. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared the picture also featuring actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor is the father of Ibrahim and her husband of Kareena. In the old photo, a very young Ibrahim Ali Khan is seen holding on to Saif. (Also Read | Saif Ali Khan poses with Jeh in Sara's arms and Taimur on Ibrahim's shoulders, Kareena Kapoor says 'one for the album')

In the black and white picture, Saif Ali Khan is seated as he holds a wine glass in his hand wearing a jacket. Ibrahim has his hand around Saif's neck as he stands next to his father.

While Saif smiles for the camera, Ibrahim smiles resting his head next to Saif. Ibrahim is seen wearing a white and red jacket and a cap. Sharing the photo, Kareena captioned it, "Sweetest most gorgeous Iggy (red heart emoji)" and tagged Ibrahim. She also added a 'Happy Birthday' sticker.

Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Ali Khan wished Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday.

Sara also shared an old video on Instagram featuring herself and Ibrahim. The clip, in which Sara is seen sitting atop a big rock and Ibrahim goofing around, is from their Jammu and Kashmir trip. Their mother-actor Amrita Singh is also heard in the video, behind the camera.

Sharing the clip, Sara wrote, “Happiest 21st Birthday to my baby brother! Mommy is saying namaste (hello) to my darshaks (viewers) and you both are celebrating without me today- so it’s major FOMO. I love you Iggy potter. Missing you so much today. Always stay crazy yet sorted, silly yet bright, annoying yet supportive, and basically the best.”

Saif's sisters and Ibrahim's aunts Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan also wished him. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Soha shared a photo with Ibrahim, seemingly taken at a party. Green and yellow balloons along with cartoon character cutouts featured in the background.

While Soha wore a floral pink outfit, Ibrahim sported a dark shirt and blue denims. Sharing the picture, Soha wrote, "Love you lots (red heart emoji)." She also tagged Ibrahim and added a'Happy Birthday' sticker.

On her Instagram Stories, Saba shared a picture collage with Ibrahim. She wrote, "Wishing you, the best life has to offer! Love you!" Saba too added a happy birthday sticker.

She also shared a post of Ibrahim as a child goofing around. In the old photo, Ibrahim wore two glasses--one on his eyes and the other rested on his head. He made a face as he posed for the camera inside his home.

Saba captioned the post, "My Iggy Potter. Wearing Abba's (dad) glasses...May your vision in life, stay focused bright, and beautiful! All the BEST...in all you do. Happy birthday! Love you...always."

Ibrahim has been working as an assistant director for Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. He had recently returned to Mumbai after the film in Delhi.

