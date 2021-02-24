Kareena’s family and friends visit her to meet newborn, Ranveer-Deepika twin in black for dinner outing

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh step out for a dinner outing, hold hands while crossing the road. See pics

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in Bandra, during a dinner outing on Tuesday. On one of the videos now online, Deepika was seen talking to a few people outside an eatery before Ranveer joined them. Soon, they headed towards their car.

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora make a joint visit to Kareena Kapoor's house to meet her newborn

Kareena Kapoor's BFF Malaika Arora with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, were among the first ones to visit her at her home after she was discharged from the hospital post the birth of her second child.

Renuka Shahane: 'I am so bad at auditions, I get rejected on the basis of auditions

Actor Renuka Shahane, who recently directed the film Tribhanga, has said that she used to be a judgmental person, and that one of her earliest projects taught her not to judge others.

How Pooja Bhatt hated and then accepted Mahesh Bhatt's second wife Soni Razdan

Here's how Pooja Bhatt had reacted on learning about father Mahesh Bhatt's affair with Soni Razdan, while he was married to her mother Kiran Bhatt.

Priyanka Chopra can't stop laughing over 'boriya bistar' memes on her dress, even Virat Kohli is a part of them

Priyanka Chopra is over the moon with the success of her memoir, Unfinished. However, there is another reason why the former Miss World is laughing out loud. The actor has shared several viral memes which make fun of her quirky look in a ball-shaped costume.

