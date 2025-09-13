Karishma Sharma recalls she fell ‘dangerously close' to moving train in Mumbai: I could have lost my legs or worse

Actor Karishma Sharma has recalled the horrific incident when she injured herself recently after jumping off a moving train. Speaking with Times of India, Karishma said that when she landed on the platform on her back and hit her head, she blacked out. She recalled the police arriving, following which she was rushed to the hospital. She said she threw up several times. Karishma Sharma met with the accident a few days ago.

Karishma Sharma opens up about her train accident

Karishma said that if she fell and slipped "just an inch or two closer" to the train, she might have "lost my legs or worse." The actor said, "My friends later told me I had fallen dangerously close to the train. Had I slipped just an inch or two closer, I could have lost my legs or worse. I am not someone who cries easily, but that day I broke down on the phone while talking to my mother."

Karishma recalls crying after accident

"She immediately flew in from Patna. I was discharged the next day, but had to return to the hospital because the pain persisted and I began forgetting things I had said to people. I have never been through something so painful. It's truly traumatic," she added.

Karishma has a message to her fans

Karishma asked commuters "to be more careful" and not panic. Calling herself "extremely stupid", she added that she took the step "out of fear." Karishma, along with a friend, her hairdresser and a photographer, was at Andheri station to board a local train to Churchgate.

Karishma recently talked about her accident

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Karishma shared that she met with the accident after she jumped off a moving train. She also said that she hit her head following the accident. The incident took place on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, while heading for a shoot at Churchgate, I decided to take the train dressed in a sari. As I boarded the train, it started picking up speed, and I noticed my friends couldn’t catch it. Out of fear, I jumped off- and unfortunately fell on my back, hitting my head,” she said.

A part of her note read, “I’ve injured my back, my head is swollen, and I’m covered in bruises. The doctors advised that I do an MRI and have kept me under observation for a day to ensure the head injury isn’t severe."

About Karishma's career

Karishma has starred in movies as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Ek Villain Returns, Fastey Fasaatey, Ujda Chaman, and Hotel Milan. Fans saw her in the web series--Ragini MMS: Returns, Hum - I'm Because of Us, and Fixerr among others.

She was also part of a few serials, including Pavitra Rishta, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Pyar Ka, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.