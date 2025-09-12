Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2's Karishma Sharma hospitalised with 'injured back, swollen head’ after jumping from moving train

Actor Karishma Sharma has shared that she was hospitalised following a train accident in Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Karishma penned a note saying that she met with the accident after she jumped off a moving train. She also said that she hit her head following the accident. Karishma Sharma wrote that she is covered in bruises.

Karishma Sharma says she jumped out of a running train

Karishma shared that the incident took place on Wednesday. "Yesterday, while heading for a shoot at Churchgate, I decided to take the train dressed in a sari. As I boarded the train, it started picking up speed, and I noticed my friends couldn’t catch it. Out of fear, I jumped off- and unfortunately fell on my back, hitting my head.”

Karishma hurt her head, back, has bruises

The actor wrote that she is covered in bruises. “I’ve injured my back, my head is swollen, and I’m covered in bruises. The doctors advised did a MRI and have kept me under observation for a day to ensure the head injury isn’t severe."

Karishma is hospitalised

Karishma also asked her fans to pray for her speedy recovery. "I’ve been in pain since yesterday, but I’m staying strong. Please keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery and send me your love – it means a lot (blue heart and folded hands emojis).”

Karishma shared that the incident took place on Wednesday.

Karishma's friend shares posts about her

Her friend Tiyasha Paul, who said she was with her before the accident, shared pictures and videos of Karishma on her Instagram Stories. In a picture shared by Tiyasha, Karishma was seen in a hospital bed with an IV drip.

She wrote, “Can’t believe this happened.. my friend fell from the train, and she doesn’t remember anything. We found her on the floor and rushed her here. Doctors are still figuring things out-please keep her in your prayers. Get well soon, babe.”

Tiyasha posted a video on Instagram as Karishma was seen doing her skin care routine. She wrote, “Seeing how she was before and how she is now after the accident truly breaks my heart.” She posted another video from the train station. Tiyasha, dressed in a saree, was seen looking at an approaching train. She wrote, "Just right before the accident, I was taking her video...and now seeing her like this (sad face emojis)."

About Karishma's career

Karishma is known for films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Hotel Milan, Fastey Fasaatey, Ujda Chaman, and Ek Villain Returns. She was seen in the web series--Ragini MMS: Returns, Hum - I'm Because of Us, and Fixerr among others.

Fans also saw her in several serials, including Pavitra Rishta, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Silsila Pyar Ka, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.