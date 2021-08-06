Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karisma Kapoor at a loss for words at suggestion that Alia Bhatt should be counted as Kapoor. Watch
bollywood

Karisma Kapoor at a loss for words at suggestion that Alia Bhatt should be counted as Kapoor. Watch

Karisma Kapoor filled in for Shilpa Shetty on the dance reality show Super Dancer 4, where she shared the judges panel with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Karisma Kapoor on Super Dancer 4.

Karisma Kapoor was taken off guard at the suggestion that Alia Bhatt should be counted as a Kapoor, now that wedding rumours are heating up. Alia has been in a relationship with Karisma's cousin, Ranbir Kapoor, for over three years.

Karisma Kapoor was filling in for Shilpa Shetty in an episode of Super Dancer 4 when a contestant asked her how many actors her family has produced. After Karisma ran through the names, co-judge Anurag Basu joked, "You can add Alia to that list now."

In a video from the episode which is being shared online, a young contestant asked Karisma in Hindi, "How many actors are there in your family?" Karisma replied, "So many! My great-grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor; then my grandfather Raj Kapoor; Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor; then their wives, Geeta Bali, Jennifer aunty; Prem Nath ji, Rajendra Nath ji; then my dad, Chintu uncle, Chimpu uncle; my mom, then me, then Kareena, and Ranbir; you want more? Armaan, Aadar, and now Zahan."

When Anurag Basu, who has worked with Ranbir on Barfi and Jagga Jasoos, suggested that she might include Alia Bhatt as well, Karisma smiled and mimed zipping her mouth.

Ranbir further fuelled marriage rumours last year, when he said in an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand that he would've tied the knot already had it not been for the pandemic. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.

Also read: Karisma Kapoor, filling in for Shilpa Shetty, cries on Super Dancer 4 sets. Here's why

Fans were convinced they were going to get married over the New Year's weekend when both their families went to Jodhpur together, but that didn't turn out to be true. The couple has, however, purchased a property in Mumbai together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karisma kapoor super dancer ranbir kapoor alia bhatt

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor's distraction leads Karisma Kapoor to tumble during trust fall. Watch

PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 03:35 PM IST
bollywood

Inside Kareena Kapoor’s ‘productive weekend’ with Karisma Kapoor: Lavish feast and food coma, watch

PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 07:11 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

British DJ Rob da Bank’s name turns into meme, he reacts with this tweet

Nasa posts pic created using a series of 53 images. Can you guess what it shows?

Peer back in time to ‘some of the earliest moments in our universe’. Here’s how

How a domestic worker’s son kept his promise and became an engineer at Ford
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP