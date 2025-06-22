Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
Karisma Kapoor flies to Delhi again with kids for Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet; Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor join them

ByRiya Sharma
Jun 22, 2025 02:50 PM IST

Karisma Kapoor was seen comforting her kids as they left for Delhi to attend Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet. 

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, the former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, passed away in London on June 12 after reportedly suffering a heart attack while playing polo. His family has organised a prayer meet in his memory, scheduled for June 22 in New Delhi. Videos of Karisma Kapoor travelling to the capital with her children have surfaced online.

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor head for Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet.
Karisma Kapoor heads to Delhi with kids for Sunjay's prayer meet

On Sunday, Karisma was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport with her children, all dressed in white for the prayer service. She was seen gently comforting them as they made their way inside, avoiding interaction with the paparazzi. Karisma’s sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan were also seen at the airport, joining them for the Delhi ceremony. Kareena wore dark sunglasses as she entered the terminal.

Sunjay Kapur’s family released an official statement sharing details of his funeral and memorial. His cremation took place on Thursday at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in Delhi, while the prayer meet is set to be held today at the Taj Palace Hotel between 4 pm and 5 pm. The statement was signed by his mother Rani Surinder Kapur, wife Priya, and children Safira and Azarias. It also included the names of his children with Karisma—Samaira and Kiaan.

Sunjay Kapur’s death

Sunjay reportedly collapsed while playing polo on June 12 in England. While initial reports attributed his death to a heart attack during the game, later speculation suggested the cardiac arrest may have been triggered by an allergic reaction to a bee sting. However, there is no official confirmation on the exact cause of death.

Sunjay and Karisma married in a private ceremony in 2003. The couple welcomed two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, Karisma filed for divorce by mutual consent, and the separation was finalised in 2016. A year later, in 2017, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. They have a son named Azarias.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
