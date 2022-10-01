Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karisma Kapoor shares family pics with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor: ‘It was a special night’

Karisma Kapoor shares family pics with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor: ‘It was a special night’

bollywood
Published on Oct 01, 2022 09:53 PM IST

Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain and other member of the Kapoor family got together to celebrate the birthday of Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi. See their pictures from the ‘special night’.

Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor pose with their family at the birthday celebration.&nbsp;
Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor pose with their family at the birthday celebration. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Karisma Kapoor shared new pictures with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rima Jain, and other family members as they attended the birthday celebration of Neila Devi, wife of the late actor Shammi Kapoor. On Friday, the Kapoor family got together to pose for some pictures at the event. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Karisma shared a series of pictures from their ‘special night’. Also read: Inside Kapoor family's Raksha Bandhan celebrations

In the first picture she posted, Karisma Kapoor posed with her aunts Rima Jain, and Neetu Kapoor, and cousin sister Nitasha Nanda, who is also Shweta Bachchan’s sister-in-law. Karisma wore an Indo-Western grey outfit, while Neetu and Rima also decked up in similar ethnic outfits. Sharing their picture, Karisma wrote, “About last night.” Neetu also took to Instagram Stories and re-shared a post by a fan account showing the pictures of the Kapoor family from the birthday celebration. She added heart emojis along with the photos.

In another picture shared by Karisma, she was seen posing with her cousin Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote along with their group picture, “Family.” Ranbir can be seen wearing a black T-shirt, matching jacket and a pair of blue denims in the picture. Karisma also shared a couple of solo photos of herself on Instagram Stories. In a mirror selfie she posted, Karisma could be seen inside an elevator. Along with it she wrote, “It was a special night.”

Karisma will be next seen in the web series Brown – The First Case, directed by Abhinay Deo. Ranbir has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor. He was recently seen in Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji film, which marked his first onscreen appearance with actor-wife Alia Bhatt, has become one of the highest grossing Indian films of the year.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neetu kapoor ranbir kapoor karisma kapoor + 1 more
neetu kapoor ranbir kapoor karisma kapoor

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out