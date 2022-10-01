Karisma Kapoor shares family pics with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor: ‘It was a special night’

Karisma Kapoor shared new pictures with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rima Jain, and other family members as they attended the birthday celebration of Neila Devi, wife of the late actor Shammi Kapoor. On Friday, the Kapoor family got together to pose for some pictures at the event. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Karisma shared a series of pictures from their ‘special night’. Also read: Inside Kapoor family's Raksha Bandhan celebrations

In the first picture she posted, Karisma Kapoor posed with her aunts Rima Jain, and Neetu Kapoor, and cousin sister Nitasha Nanda, who is also Shweta Bachchan’s sister-in-law. Karisma wore an Indo-Western grey outfit, while Neetu and Rima also decked up in similar ethnic outfits. Sharing their picture, Karisma wrote, “About last night.” Neetu also took to Instagram Stories and re-shared a post by a fan account showing the pictures of the Kapoor family from the birthday celebration. She added heart emojis along with the photos.

In another picture shared by Karisma, she was seen posing with her cousin Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote along with their group picture, “Family.” Ranbir can be seen wearing a black T-shirt, matching jacket and a pair of blue denims in the picture. Karisma also shared a couple of solo photos of herself on Instagram Stories. In a mirror selfie she posted, Karisma could be seen inside an elevator. Along with it she wrote, “It was a special night.”

Karisma will be next seen in the web series Brown – The First Case, directed by Abhinay Deo. Ranbir has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor. He was recently seen in Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji film, which marked his first onscreen appearance with actor-wife Alia Bhatt, has become one of the highest grossing Indian films of the year.

