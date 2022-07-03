Karisma Kapoor shares pic from London trip, says she's missing Kareena, Malaika

Karisma Kapoor is in London. A day after the actor ‘reunited’ with sister Kareena Kapoor and shared a photo of the two posing in matching black sunglasses, Karisma shared another photo from her holiday on Saturday. This time Kareena was missing from the picture. Karisma shared a photo of her outing with socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla and Amrita Arora, who also acted in Hindi films. In her caption, Karisma said she was missing Kareena and Malaika Arora. The reality TV judge recently returned from her Paris trip with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Read more: Kareena Kapoor ‘reunites’ with sister Karisma Kapoor

Karisma, Amrita, and Natasha were dressed in casual outfits and funky sunglasses and shoes as they enjoyed an afternoon together in London. Sharing their photo on Instagram, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Afternoons like these. Missing Bebo (Kareena) and Malla (Malaika).” Even her followers wondered why Kareena was missing. One fan commented on her photo, “Where is Bebo?”

Karisma Kapoor poses with Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla in London.

While Kareena has been holidaying in London with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan for a while, she met sister Karisma recently. Karisma shared a sun-kissed selfie of the siblings on Instagram and wrote, “Reunited". Both were dressed in green jumpers.

Recently, Kareena also attended a Rolling Stones concert with Saif and Taimur. A couple of weeks ago, the actor also shared a picture of herself enjoying coffee from a famous UK cafe. She wrote on Instagram, "Waited two years for you baby Pret. Sipping my coffee. Coffee love."

Karisma Kapoor with Kareena Kapoor in London.

Many other Bollywood celebs, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar, were recently in London, and photos of their different get-togethers were shared on social media. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and girlfriend Malaika Arora were in Paris to celebrate the actor’s birthday.

Karisma was last seen in the 2020 web-series Mentalhood. She also announced her new project, titled Brown, in an Instagram post earlier in 2022. While Kareena will be soon seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

