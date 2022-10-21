Karisma Kapoor shares pic with Aishwarya Rai for first time, calls her ‘the OG’ as they meet at Diwali party

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at the Manish Malhotra Diwali party on Thursday. Karisma Kapoor, who was once engaged to be married to Abhishek, was also seen attending the star-studded Bollywood bash. On Friday, Karisma took to Instagram to share a rare photo of herself with Aishwarya from the Diwali festivities. Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Karisma, who wore a red saree, and Aishwarya, who was dressed in a pink ethnic outfit, posed together for a photo at Manish’s party. Actor Madhuri Dixit was also seen posing with them as they all smiled and looked into the camera. Sharing their photo on Instagram Stories, Karisma wrote, “Reunited with the OGs.” She also added a heart emoji and a lightning emoji to her caption. She added the hashtag ‘about last night’. Karisma also tagged Aishwarya and Madhuri as she shared the picture. The actor also shared solo photos of herself from the party.

Karisma Kapoor shares first picture ever with Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek and Karisma were rumoured to be dating for many years. The two were even engaged to be married. Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan is married to Karisma Kapoor’s cousin Nikhil Nanda. In 2003, reports of their broken engagement had made headlines. In an old interview with Rediff at that time, Abhishek Bachchan was asked about his split from Karisma, and his grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan's death around the same time, when he had said, “I am bound to feel the pain. But I have to rise above my personal problems.” He had further added, “As for my personal life, no one can force me to talk about it. It is my problem and my pain. The only ones I am answerable to are my parents and immediate family."

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai married on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai. Their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was born in 2011. Karisma had married businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. The two separated some years later. The former couple has two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. Over the years, Aishwarya and Karisma have been spotted attending various family and public events together, but they have rarely been photographed together. Karisma shared her photos with Aishwarya for the first time from the recent Diwali party.

Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. From Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Kajol and Madhuri were also seen dancing to popular Bollywood songs at the bash. celebs like Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Raveen Tandon, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Panday, among many others, also attended.

