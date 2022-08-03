Karisma Kapoor shares pics with Kareena Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar; thanks Farhan Akhtar for 'directing the photoshoot'

Actor Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared pictures, where Kareena Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar and Amrita Arora were seen together at a bar. Karisma credited actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar for their pictures and thanked him for ‘directing their photoshoot’. Read more: Karisma Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Amrita Arora come together for a Wimbledon-special pic

Sharing their photos, Karima wrote, “Missing the girls. Thanks @faroutakhtar for directing this photoshoot.” Farhan Akhtar reacted to Karisma’s post and wrote, “Such great subjects, who refused to stay still in those low light conditions.” In one of the photos, Kareena was seen hugging Shibani. The TV personality and actor, and Farhan married earlier in February 2022. Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s wife, Dolly Sidhwani also joined Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Shibani and Amrita during the outing.

Karisma wore a floral printed dress, while Kareena was seen in a black top with a pair of white pants during the outing. One of Karisma’s fans wrote, “You are looking beautiful.” Another one commented, “Stunning beauty.” Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section of her post. Kareena also shared Karisma’s post on her own Instagram Stories. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “Best times.”

Earlier in July, Karisma and Amrita Arora had shared a series of pictures while they had gone to watch the Wimbledon 2022 final in London's Covent Garden. They were joined by Amrita’s businessman-husband Shakeel Ladakh, as well as Farhan, Shibani and their friends. Karisma had shared videos featuring tennis player Novak Djokovic on a giant screen. In one video, she wrote ‘the main man’ for the tennis player.

Karisma also shared a selfie with Amrita and Shakeel and captioned it “My mains.” Amrita had also shared a photo, in which herself, Karisma, Shakeel, Farhan and Shibani Dandekar posed for a group picture from a restaurant. She captioned it, “Forever." A few days ago, Kareena, Karisma, Amrita and Natasha Poonawalla shared photos of their evening in London. Posting a photo with Karisma, Amrita and Natasha from the outing, Kareena had written on Instagram, “You can’t sit with us… but you can stand and pose with us… cause that’s what we love to do.”

