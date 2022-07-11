Karisma Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Amrita Arora come together for a Wimbledon-special pic

Karisma Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures and videos from London on her Instagram Stories. Her pictures, also featured Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladakh. Amrita also shared a picture in which she was seen posing with Shakeel, Karisma, Farhan Akhtar and their friends. Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan pose with brother Jeh Ali Khan in London. See pic

Karisma, who watched Wimbledon 2022's final match at London's Covent Garden with other fans, shared videos from the stadium featuring tennis player Novak Djokovic on a giant screen. In one video, she even wrote “The main man” for Novak. She also shared a selfie with Amrita and Shakeel and captioned it “My mains.”

Amrita also shared a photo, in which she, Karisma, Shakeel, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar posed for a photo from a restaurant. She captioned it, “Forever."

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Amrita and Natasha Poonawalla shared photos of their evening in London. On Thursday, sharing a photo with Karisma, Amrita and Natasha from the outing, Kareena wrote on Instagram, “You can’t sit with us… but you can stand and pose with us… cause that’s what we love to do.” Karisma also shared a photo of the ‘fab four’ and wrote, “No caption needed.” Amrita shared an Instagram post with the caption, “Just us.”

Many Bollywood celebs are currently in London. Around a week back, actor Shabana Azmi also noticed it and shared a picture of The National Gallery in London, listing all the celebrities who are in the city and added that she and her husband Javed Akhtar were also going there.

Shabana captioned the picture, “All of Mumbai has descended on London! Manish Malhotra, Ram and Amita Madhwani, Shahid Kapoor with family, Shibani and Farhan Akhtar, Deepak Parekh, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Nandita Das, Konkona Sen, and Aparna Sen from Kolkata for good measure, and Of course yours truly and Javed Akhtar.” Also Read: Even Shabana Azmi has noticed how half of Bollywood is in London right now, shares a list

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and many others also recently shared photos from London on their Instagram handles.

