Karisma Kapoor's ex Sunjay Kapur’s funeral to be held in Delhi, but legal hurdle in getting body back to India: Report

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died in London on Thursday. According to a new report, his funeral might be delayed due to legal formalities, as he was a US citizen. Also read: Who was Sunjay Kapur? Prince William's polo friend dies at 53 after a bee sting Initial reports claimed that Sunjay, 53, succumbed to a heart attack that he suffered while playing polo.

Delay in Sunjay’s last rites

As per a report by NDTV, sources close to the family have shared that Sunjay’s funeral may face delays due to legal formalities involving his US citizenship. Sunjay died on June 12 after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in the UK.

"The complication arises from the fact that Sunjay was a US citizen who passed away in the UK, leading to an extended legal process before his body can be flown to India for the final rites,” said the source.

Ashok Sachdev, Sunjay’s father-in-law and father of his wife Priya Sachdev, told NDTV that the funeral will take place in Delhi. “The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites,” he said.

Sunjay Kapur dies of a heart attack

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor and a close friend of Prince William, died on June 12 during a polo match in England. Initial reports claimed that Sunjay, 53, succumbed to a heart attack that he suffered while playing polo. Later, some reports claimed that the heart attack was caused by a freak accident involving a bee sting. However, an official word on the cause of death is not out yet.

More about Sunjay Kapur's life

Sunjay was married thrice and had three children. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996 and lasted four years. He then married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two kids - Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple have one son - Azarias. At the time of his death, he was married to Priya.