Fri, Sept 05, 2025
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday climb on bar top, dance to Jumma Chumma De De at Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri wrap

ByRiya Sharma
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 02:36 pm IST

Reddit reacted to Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan dancing to Amitabh Bachchan's song at Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri wrap party.

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. To celebrate, the cast and crew came together for a lively wrap party, where a video of Kartik and Ananya surfaced online. The duo were seen matching in stylish black outfits and sharing the dance floor, eliciting reactions from fans.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday dancing together at wrap up party.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri wrap party

On Friday, a video of Kartik and Ananya twinning in black at the party began circulating online. In the clip, Kartik was seen helping Ananya climb onto the bar counter before the two broke into a dance on Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic track Jumma Chumma De De, performing its signature hook step. While Ananya opted for a sleek halter-neck gown, Kartik kept it casual yet stylish in an all-black ensemble.

Reddit users were quick to react, with one of them writing, “Ananya looks so tired already." Another commented, “No chemistry whatsoever.” Another wrote, “Kartik is trying to create chemistry, but Ananya is not looking at him.”

On Thursday, Kartik shared a wrap video of the film on Instagram, calling the shoot an “unforgettable, fun-filled, super-fast roller-coaster ride”. He also praised Ananya as a wonderful co-star, adding that no one else could have brought her role to life the way she did. The actor further expressed gratitude for working alongside veterans Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, promising fans that their magic will shine on screen.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film marks Kartik’s second collaboration with the filmmaker. A romantic comedy-drama backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film is scheduled to release on 13 February 2026, just a day before Valentine’s Day.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday climb on bar top, dance to Jumma Chumma De De at Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri wrap
