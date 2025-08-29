Inside Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Orry. Watch

Like every year, the Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with pomp and splendour. In Mumbai, the Ambani family began their celebrations by welcoming Lord Ganesha to their residence, Antilia. Now take a brief inside look at the grand celebrations, which were attended by Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday were some of the Bollywood stars in attendance.

Orry with Janhvi and Ananya

Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, took to his Instagram account to share a goofy video from inside the celebrations, with BFFs Janhvi and Ananya for company. Janhvi and Ananya made cute and sarcastic faces, along with musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, while Orry was seen tasting sweets from a plate.

The Ambanis’ Ganesh idol is fondly known among devotees as “Antilia Cha Raja.”

Manish Malhotra shares pics

Meanwhile, noted fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a detailed look of Janhvi's custom look for the occasion. He posted a pair of pictures with Janhvi and added the location of the post as Antilia. “With the Param Sundari @janhvikapoor 🩷💕Beautiful in her custom made dusty rose pink classic handwoven tissue with silver zari embroidered lehanga .. #janvhikapoor styling @stylebyami .. both of us in festive @manishmalhotraworld,” he wrote in the caption.

Janhvi's film Param Sundari was released in theatres on August 29. The film sees her alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film revolves around the cross-cultural romance between the two leads, one from Delhi and the other from Kerala.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the Ambani family marked the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in their Mumbai residence, Antilia, with a grand visarjan procession. In one video, Radhika Merchant’s bodyguard was seen protecting her during a playful battle of flowers with Anant Ambani. In another video, Nita Ambani was spotted at the Ganpati visarjan convoy. Wearing a pink traditional attire, she was seen enjoying herself at the rally.