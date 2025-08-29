Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Inside Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Orry. Watch

BySantanu Das
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 07:57 pm IST

Orry also shared a goofy video from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor for company.

Like every year, the Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with pomp and splendour. In Mumbai, the Ambani family began their celebrations by welcoming Lord Ganesha to their residence, Antilia. Now take a brief inside look at the grand celebrations, which were attended by Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday were some of the Bollywood stars in attendance.
Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday were some of the Bollywood stars in attendance.

Orry with Janhvi and Ananya

Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, took to his Instagram account to share a goofy video from inside the celebrations, with BFFs Janhvi and Ananya for company. Janhvi and Ananya made cute and sarcastic faces, along with musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, while Orry was seen tasting sweets from a plate.

The Ambanis’ Ganesh idol is fondly known among devotees as “Antilia Cha Raja.”

Manish Malhotra shares pics

Meanwhile, noted fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a detailed look of Janhvi's custom look for the occasion. He posted a pair of pictures with Janhvi and added the location of the post as Antilia. “With the Param Sundari @janhvikapoor 🩷💕Beautiful in her custom made dusty rose pink classic handwoven tissue with silver zari embroidered lehanga .. #janvhikapoor styling @stylebyami .. both of us in festive @manishmalhotraworld,” he wrote in the caption.

Janhvi's film Param Sundari was released in theatres on August 29. The film sees her alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film revolves around the cross-cultural romance between the two leads, one from Delhi and the other from Kerala.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the Ambani family marked the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in their Mumbai residence, Antilia, with a grand visarjan procession. In one video, Radhika Merchant’s bodyguard was seen protecting her during a playful battle of flowers with Anant Ambani. In another video, Nita Ambani was spotted at the Ganpati visarjan convoy. Wearing a pink traditional attire, she was seen enjoying herself at the rally.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Orry. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On