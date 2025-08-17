Did Kartik Aaryan get a new tattoo? Here's what it means

Actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated Rakhi with his family in Mumbai. The actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a cute picture where he was seen with his pet- Katori, seated beside him. But all eyes were on the beautiful new tattoo that Kartik sported on his right hand wrist- featuring a full moon as well its different phases. Kartik Aaryan posted a new picture where his tattoo was seen for the first time.

What does this new tattoo mean?

Although Kartik has not given any personal statement on getting the tattoo or what it signifies to him, the moon phase tattoo represents a culmination of aesthetic beauty with profound symbolism. Look closely, and the tattoo features 7 shapes of the moon, from the half moon size to the full moon, inked right in the middle.

Kartik shared the picture with a hilarious caption, “I love my bhatura more than my brothora.”

As per Inkbox, the tattoo has a variety of embedded meanings. “The moon phases, from the new moon to the full moon and back, represent the passage of time and the cycle of life. Each phase holds its own unique meaning and symbolism. The new moon is often seen as a symbol of new beginnings and fresh starts, while the full moon represents culmination, clarity, and the height of power. The waning and waxing periods signify transition, reflection, and the importance of evolving,” it states.

Has deep symbolic meaning

The tattoo also marks a special tribute to the connection to the cosmos. The research further states, “With their deep symbolic meaning and aesthetic appeal, these tattoos are a perfect choice for anyone looking to honor their connection to the cosmos, the mystery of the night sky, and the guiding light of the moon in their journey through life.”

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Fans will see him next in Anurag Basu's next, which will also star Sreeleela.