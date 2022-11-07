Kartik Aaryan drives incredibly fast as he goes for car ride in Ahmedabad, scares his team. Watch

Kartik Aaryan is filming for upcoming movie Satyaprem ki Katha co-starring Kiara Advani in Gujarat. On Sunday, the actor shared a video of himself driving around in Ahmedabad. He was joined by his team as he sat in the driver’s seat. The actor drove incredibly fast at one point in the video, leaving his team members scared. Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Satyanarayan ki Katha is now titled Satyaprem ki Katha after backlash

One of Kartik’s team members, who sat in the front seat screamed as the actor increased the car’s speed, “Listen, listen… it’s my life…” A person sitting in the backseat could be seen holding a pillow tightly as the actor drove fast. Kartik Aaryan played AP Dhillon’s song Summer High during the morning drive. Kartik wore a white and blue jumper with sunglasses. Taking to Instagram Reels, he wrote, “Ahmedabad is a vibe.” He added a fire and spaceship emoji to the caption.

Many fans reacted to Kartik’s latest video of driving around in a car with sunroof. Some dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section. One comment read, “When you are here in Ahmedabad, it is more beautiful.” Responding to the actor’s caption, a fan wrote, “No baby, you are a vibe.” A comment also read, “Enjoy and safe driving!”

Satyaprem ki Katha is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures. The new title of the film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, was announced in July. After backlash last year, the title was changed to Satyaprem ki Katha from Satyanarayan ki Katha. It is scheduled to be released in June 2023.

Kartik was last seen in the box office hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a stand-alone sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film also starred Kiara and Tabu. Kartik’s upcoming projects include Freddy, which also stars Alaya F. He also has Shehzada, and an untitled Kabir Khan project.

