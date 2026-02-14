Kartik Aaryan is 'one of the most terrible actors' we have, says Prashant Narayanan: 'He's only surviving because of...'

Actor Prashant Narayanan, known for his roles in films like Murder 2 and Ghost, has criticised fellow actor Kartik Aaryan, calling him ‘terrible’ and ‘boosted by people around him’. Appearing on a podcast, Prashant said that Kartik is surviving in Bollywood on luck and his parents’ blessings alone. Murder 2 fame actor Prashant Narayanan (right) has criticised Kartik Aaryan (left).

Prashant Narayanan criticises Kartik Aaryan In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Prashant spoke about Kartik in a segment on contemporary actors. Critiquing his acting ability, he said, “I think he is one of the most terrible actors we have over here, but an extremely lucky person. He is only surviving because of his parents’ blessings. I feel that he is an extremely non-communicative and boosted by people around him kind of person. I liked him in the first film that he did (Pyaar Ka Punchnama).”

When the host asked why the Indian audience appreciates such an actor by watching his films and making them successful, Prashant responded, “I don’t know how many people are appreciating them, but I have seen people laughing at them. So, if you can make people laugh, that is a good enough thing. There is a difference between when you are laughing with somebody and when you are laughing at somebody. The Indian audiences are mostly laughing at somebody.”

Kartik Aaryan's recent work Kartik Aaryan has seen box office success of late with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchises. He starred in parts 2 and 3, both of which earned over ₹250 crore at the box office. His other outings, however, have not fared well, including his most recent release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Kartik did earn acclaim for his performance in Kabir Khan’s sports biopic Chandu Champion, with the director even saying Kartik deserved a National Award for his performance. The actor is currently filming Dharma Productions’ supernatural thriller Naagzilla in Delhi.