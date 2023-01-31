Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's Shehzada postponed by a week ‘out of respect for Pathaan’

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Shehzada has been pushed back “out of respect” for Pathaan which is unstoppable at the box office ever since its release. The Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer was scheduled to release in theatres on February 10, ahead of the Valentine's Day, but it will now hit the silver screen on February 17. Also read: Pathaan box office day 6 collection: Hindi version collects 296 cr since day of release, set to cross 300cr

The producers shared a press note informing the same on Monday. It read: "#Shehzada gets a new release date! Out of respect for #Pathaan this #KartikAaryan #KritiSanon starrer directed by #RohitDhawan produced by #BhushanKumar #AlluAravind #AmanGill and #KartikAaryan the family entertainer will now release on 17th February 2023!" press note read.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. Shehzada also marks Kartik's debut as a co-producer. The trailer showcased Kartik in a never seen before avatar. It was loaded with action-packed scenes and funny dialogues. It is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Talking about the film, director Rohit Dhawan said, "The trailer just gives a small taste of what the audiences are in for! A great family entertainer, Shehzada is a grand cinematic experience for all generations."

Pathaan has already collected ₹542 crore gross worldwide in 5 days. In Hindi, the film has collected ₹296 crore in six days of its release. The film has created history as it has overtaken SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and Yash-starrer KGF 2 to become the fastest film to enter ₹200 crore club.

It released on January 25 and benefitted from the five-day long weekend. The film marked Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen after four years and is his and Deepika's fourth film together. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Salman Khan also has an extended cameo as Tiger in the film.

