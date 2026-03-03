Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh's 2018 hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to re-release in theatres on this date

Joining the growing list of Bollywood re-releases in theatres is the 2018 romantic comedy, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film, which marked Kartik Aaryan's career revival, will be hitting the big screens once again after Holi, the makers have confirmed. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Sunny Singh.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to re-release in theatres On Monday, Kartik took to his Instagram account to share the announcement. The actor shared a special video from the film to mark the film's eight-year anniversary. Along with the poster, Kartik wrote, "This Friday... Relive the laughter and emotions once again on the big screen! #SonuKeTituKiSweety re-releases in theatres on 6th March!"

All about Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety hit theatres in 2018. Directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Luv Films and T-Series Films, the film also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh in key roles. The story depicted the clash between friendship and love in a light-hearted yet emotional way.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a surprise blockbuster, grossing ₹156 crore worldwide on a meagre budget of ₹25 crore. The film launched Kartik's box-office run, which included subsequent hits like Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Satyaprem Ki Katha, as well as the two blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequels.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's box-office success played a crucial role in Kartik Aaryan's career, helping him connect with young audiences. Over the years, the film has gained a strong fan base, and many viewers still remember its dialogues, songs, and performances.

Kartik Aaryan's recent and upcoming work Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which also starred Ananya Panday. The romantic comedy was a box office disappointment as well as a critical failure. The film made only ₹30 crore net in India and ₹48 crore gross worldwide. This was seen as massive underperformance for the film made on a budget of ₹90 crore.

The actor has two more films lined up for release in 2026. He is currently filming Naagzilla, a horror comedy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Several viral videos on social media have shown the actor filming in various parts of Delhi over the last two weeks. Kartik will also be seen in an untitled Anurag Basu film opposite Sreeleela. Neither film has a set release date as of now.

(With inputs from ANI)