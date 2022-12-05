Kartik Aaryan on his wedding plans: 'There's no pressure from family but there's definitely room for love in my life'

Actor Kartik Aaryan spoke about his wedding plans, and said that he would want to focus on building his career first before getting married. He revealed that his mother would want him not to get distracted and work for next three to four years before giving a thought to marriage. He also added that there is definitely room for love in his life. (Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to getting hit by his parents: 'North mai jisne maa baap se thappad ya chappal na khaayi ho..')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was earlier reported that Kartik and Sara Ali Khan were in a relationship after they met while filming Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal 2, their only film together. They reportedly broke up right sometime later. Though the actors themselves never commented on it, filmmaker Karan Johar talked about their breakup in an interview.

Now, in an interview with News 18, Kartik talked about his wedding plans, and said, “My mom wants me to work for next three to four years. She does not want me to get distracted. I'm focusing on my work currently. Thankfully there's no pressure from them yet. Having said that, there's definitely room for love in my life."

Kartik recently saw the release of Freddy, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Alaya F along with Kartik. The film also stars Jeniffer Piccinato. Kartik next be seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha, which is slated to be released in the theatres on June 29, 2023. Apart from Kartik, Kiara Advani is also a part of the film. He also has Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline. The makers of the movie are yet to reveal which actor will star opposite to him. Kartik will also star in Hera Pheri 3, confirmed by Paresh Rawal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON