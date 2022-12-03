Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to getting hit by his parents: 'North mai jisne maa baap se thappad ya chappal na khaayi ho..'

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared that he was hit by his parents quite badly during his growing stage. He revealed that his father, astrologer P Khurana, was quite strict when he was younger. The actor also said in a hilarious tone that North Indian parents usually thrash their children as it is very much part of the upbringing. He talked about his struggling days in Bombay, from being part of the reality show Roadies, while doing radio to struggling days in film industry as an actor. (Also read: Varun Dhawan reacts to Natasha Dalal's praises for Bhediya: 'Meri biwi toh khush ho gayi')

Ayushmann rose to fame after winning the second season of Roadies in 2004 and began his career in anchoring. In 2012, he made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. Talking about his pre-fame journey particularly his struggling days, he recalled the time when he landed in Bombay for work in a new interview.

In a conversation with Siddharth Aalambayan on The Bombay Journey, Ayushmann shared how he got work. When asked about what he had in his mind when he came from Chandigarh to Bombay, Ayushmann said, “Mera bhi Shah Rukh Khan moment hua tha, ki jab mai aaya tha Mumbai naya nayamaine socha tha jab tak mujhe kaam nhi milega, mai samundar ki taraf dekhungi nahi, mai beach mai nahi jaaunga. 3-4 din mai radio ka contract haath mai aagya (I also had a Shah Rukh Khan moment when I came to Bombay, I was firm in mind that I won't see beaches unless and until I don't get work. Within 3-4 days, I got a call from a radio station).”

Ayushmann explained that his father was very strict and he was beaten badly as a child. He said in a sarcastic tone, “North mai jisne maa baap se thappad na khaaya ho, chappal na khaayi ho toh woh upbringing ho hi nahi sakti (In North India, parents usually slap their kids, beat them up by slippers, it is part of our bringing).”

He also shared a personal story about his father who came to Bombay and told someone that his son would become a big star. While Ayushmann wasn't aware of the incident, he said he later feared what if he did not end up becoming one.

Ayushmann saw release of his latest film, An Action Hero, on December 2. The film got a very dull start in theatres. The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously worked as an assistant director on Aanand L Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2011) and Zero (2018). Neeraj Yadav has penned the screenplay. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat alongside Ayushmann.

