Kartik Aaryan posts humorous 'Covid selfie' after night curfew announcement: 'I've been in lockdown'

Kartik Aaryan﻿, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, has shared a sarcastic post as a warning to his fellow countrymen amid the rising cases across the country. The picture shows him in a red T-shirt, facing the sun while clicking a selfie.

He captioned it, "Mera lockdown ho gaya. Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho #CovidSelfie #GlowingTvacha (I am in quarantine, at least you all should face a night curfew #CovidSelfie #GlowingSkin)."

A fan commented, "Jaldhi thek ho jo bhool bhulliya 2 ka promotion kar na hai na (Get well soon, don't you want to be back for the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)." Another said, "I hope you are better now."

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday ordered night "curfew" in entire Maharashtra from March 28 in view of the unabated rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Kartik spoke about his coronavirus diagnosis on Monday. He took to Twitter and shared a picture of a first-aid medical sign, writing, "I am positive. Pray for me."

The 30-year-old actor had walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week last Saturday. He was joined by his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.

The actor was also shooting for the film with Kiara and Tabu. Kartik began shooting his portions for the horror-comedy earlier in March in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. He had even shared a picture of Tabu sitting with them while being separated by a glass barrier. He had captioned the picture, "Welcome back @tabutiful Ji. But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot."

During the lockdown last year, Kartik had launched a chat show titled Koki Poochega on his YouTube channel, to spread awareness about the pandemic.

The actor is among several Bollywood celebrities who recently tested positive for the virus. Others include Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, Milind Soman, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Paresh Rawal and Satish Kaushik.