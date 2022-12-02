Kartik Aaryan reveals his reaction to memes suggesting he will replace Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible

Kartik Aaryan had great run at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earlier this year. Having recreated the success of the original film that featured Akshay Kumar, Kartik set the rumours mills abuzz with some reports claiming he may bag all the sequels being made in Bollywood right now. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan recalls a fan claimed they were married)

Later, reports also claimed that Kartik had replaced Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri. One of the most popular memes doing the rounds since then was the one that suggested Kartik may replace Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible. The actor has now revealed how he reacted to the meme.

Kartik told India Today, “I also laugh at it when I read it. Someone recently sent me a meme that I might replace Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible also. I laughed it off."

He also said, "I don't care. Honestly speaking, even if I have done more, I don't count. It is always about the film and not about if it is a sequel or not. I am not thinking like that. I just look at the story, the script. If I like the story, I won't leave it only because someone says it is a remake or sequel. The same person will come and watch the film in theatre. Why should I disturb my mindset with that?”

Having started his career in 2011 Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and became an instant hit with his four-minute monologue, which was also one of the lengthiest single shots in a Hindi film. After featuring in a couple of films, Kartik got his big break with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and soon worked in films such as Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Dhamaka among others.

Kartik's latest outing, Shashanka Ghosh's Freddy premiered on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar and also features Alaya F. He also has Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada and Sameer Vidhwans' Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

