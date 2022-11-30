Kartik Aaryan recalls 'creepy' incident when a fan claimed they were married, stood outside his home: Ho kya raha hai?

Actor Kartik Aaryan has recalled a 'little creepy' incident when a fan claimed that they were a married couple. In a new interview, Kartik revealed how a girl brought a framed photograph of them and stood with it outside his home. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan reacts as fan takes actor's life-size cut-out to receive friend at airport)

Kartik is often seen posing for pictures as well as interacting with fans. Recently, a person welcomed their friend at the Mumbai airport with a life-size cut-out of the actor. A paparazzo shared a clip of the same on his Instagram and Kartik re-posted from his account. He wrote, "Mujhe hi bula liya hota, Cutout ki kya zaroorat thi (You should have called me, what was the need for a cut-out). But a very thoughtful welcome."

Speaking with News18 about a less wholesome fan incident, Kartik said, “There was an instance when a girl framed a photograph that had her and me as a married couple. She brought it and stood below my house holding it and claimed that we both are married. I got to know about it much later. That was a little creepy. I went like, ‘Kya ho kya raha hai (what is happening) (laughs)?’”

Talking about Freddy, Kartik said, “I wasn’t concerned about how the audience would react to my role. They’re very smart. We had released a mini clip from the film which was about 45 seconds to one minute long, but they picked up small things from it and really enjoyed them. I was glad that they took notice of those things because I also look at films like an audience. I too like being shocked and thrilled. I looked at it as a great addition to my filmography."

Kartik will feature alongside Alaya F in Freddy, an Ekta Kapoor production. Freddy is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 2. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is a romantic thriller that showcases Kartik in a never seen role.

Kartik also has several other projects in the pipeline including the family entertainer film Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. He also has the musical romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON