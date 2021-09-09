Kartik Aaryan's beardless look reminds Farah Khan of Kumar Gaurav, he says ‘banao kuch mujhe leke’

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday shared a picture of himself and it reminded choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan of actor Kumar Gaurav. Kartik posted the selfie on Instagram.

In the picture, Kartik Aaryan wore a dark blue jacket over a black T-shirt. He also wore sunglasses and a bandana on his forehead. He wrote ‘Morning’ in the caption.

Reacting to the post, Farah Khan commented, "So cute.. looking like Kumar Gaurav from Love Story." Kartik replied, "@farahkhankunder Banao phir kuch mujhe leke (Do a project with me then)."

Farah further wrote, "@kartikaaryan abhi likhti hoon quarantine mein (Will write something during quarantine)." She is on quarantine as earlier this month she had tested positive for Covid-19.

This is not the first time that Farah has complimneted Kartik. Last month, Kartik had shared a picture as he returned to set. He had captioned his post, "After 5 months…. Shoot पर चले (Went to shoot) Did what i love the most." Farah had commnted to his post, "Looking sooooo good."

Meanwhile, the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming thriller film Freddy, helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. It is being produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

Last month, actor Alaya F had joined the team of Freddy. Sharing a picture of Alaya cutting a cake, Kartik had written, "Welcome @AlayaF___ From Freddy."

Apart from Freddy, Kartik has Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Hansal Mehta's Captain India and a romantic-musical with producer Sajid Nadiadwala in the pipeline. Kartik will also be seen in Sameer Vidwans' film, which was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

Last month, Kartik along with Tabu resumed the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also stars Kiara Advani.