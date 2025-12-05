Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
Kartik Aaryan’s energetic performance to Lollipop Lagelu at sister's sangeet ceremony delights fans. Watch

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 12:39 pm IST

Kartik Aaryan has been sharing joyful moments from his sister's wedding functions.

Kartik Aaryan has been delighting fans with glimpses from his sister’s wedding celebrations in his hometown, Gwalior. A recently surfaced video from the sangeet ceremony has gone viral on the internet, showing the actor enthusiastically dancing to the iconic Bhojpuri hit Lollipop Lagelu.

KartikAaryan is currently enjoying the wedding functions of her sister Krittika Tiwari and sharing heartwarming pictures and videos on social media.

Shared by a fan club on Instagram, the clip quickly went viral as viewers couldn’t get enough of Kartik’s energetic performance. The actor, currently in Gwalior for the wedding, has been actively taking part in every festivity, and his videos are trending widely on social media.

Earlier, Kartik posted a heartwarming video from the Haldi ceremony that melted hearts online. Dressed in a bright yellow kurta, he perfectly embodied the festive mood. His sister, Kritika, shone in a stunning pink-and-white lehenga as the family celebrated with dance, laughter, and showers of flower petals. The classic song Navrai Majhi added a traditional charm to the joyful clip.

Kartik's upcoming film

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday. The trailer, unveiled on his birthday, offered a glimpse of the pair’s refreshing chemistry and the film’s original storyline.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously collaborated with Kartik on Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film is backed by Dharma Productions, Namah Pictures, and producers Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari. It is slated to release on December 25.

Dharma Productions also unveiled the film's second song, Hum Dono. Meanwhile, Kartik continues to enjoy his sister’s wedding festivities, sharing several joyful moments with fans online.

