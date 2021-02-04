Kartik Aaryan shares pic from film shoot, says 'missed my team a lot'
Actor Kartik Aaryan shared pictures from a shoot and expressed his happiness on getting back to work. He also added how he had missed his team.
Sharing the pictures, he wrote: "Great shoot today with all these posers. Missed my team a lot." The pictures showed Kartik surrounded by his team members. Kartik wears his hair long, pretty much like in the poster of his upcoming film, Dhamaka.
On the workfront, he has a few films lined up: on his birthday on November 22 last year, he had shared a poster of Dhamaka and written: "Thank u for the DHAMAKA-daar Pyaar #Dhamaka #Birthday." He had also shared a motion poster, which showed him in a western suit, wearing specs and gazing ahead. We could see his reflection too at the centre. Far ahead, there was a bridge on fire. The film reportedly gives a bird’s eye view into the workings of a news channel in the 21st century.
The film will be directed by Ram Madhvani.
Kartik also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. In the winter of 2019, the film was being shot in Punjab and was to be shot in Delhi too. However, Delhi shoot was cancelled owing to pollution issues.
As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the cast and crew found it hard to breathe. A source was quoted as saying: "The cast and crew couldn’t breathe. Visibility was so low that the camera couldn’t capture the shots properly. It was a no-win situation. The team decided to disperse until the weather improves.”
Shraddha Kapoor reacts to marriage rumours: 'What are you saying?'
Actor Shraddha Kapoor was confronted at the airport about rumours about her tying the knot with Rohan Shrestha. Check out her response.
Alia Bhatt shares stunning monochrome pictures from photo shoot
Tiger's new stunt will make your jaw drop, Shaan asks if it's 'a video game'
Sanjay's latest MRI and PET scans say he is cancer-free, says Torbaaz producer
According to Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra, actor Sanjay Dutt's latest MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and PET (positron emission tomography) scans reveal that he is cancer-free.
'I must be crazy for not making Munna Bhai 3 yet': Vidhu on turning down crores
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that he hasn't tapped into his cash cow, the Munna Bhai franchise, because he still doesn't have a good enough script.
Kangana lashes out at Taapsee, calls her 'B grade actor, freeloader, burden'
Taapsee: 'Work on strengthening your value system to not be propaganda teacher'
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares glimpses of cousin's wedding prep, see here
Kunal Kohli tells all about Varun-Natasha wedding, Mank tops Golden Globes noms
Genelia hosts surprise romantic dinner for Riteish on wedding anniversary
Here's the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' matching tattoos
Kunal Kohli on Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: 'We came away closer'
Shweta says separating from Rohit after few months felt 'like a break up'
Urmila Matondkar: I am a proud 47-year-old, people who try to troll by calling me 'aunty', they can't make me feel bad
