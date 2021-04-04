Kartik Aaryan shares pic with kitten as he awaits Covid-19 test results, wants fans to vote if he'll finally be negative

Kartik Aaryan is eagerly waiting for his latest Covid-19 test results. On Sunday, he took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with a tiny cat, as they both waited for some good news.

Sharing the photo, Kartik wrote, "Waiting for my Report." He added a cat emoji and a plus and a minus emoji. He also took to his Instagram Stories to share a selfie and wrote, "Report aarai hai thode time mein. Kya lagta hai? (My report will be here soon. What do you think?" He asked his fans to vote whether he will be positive again or negative. So far, 76% of fans think he will test negative.

Kartik's fans wished him good luck. "Hope it'll be negative," wrote one. "Negative hi hoga," wrote another.

Kartik had revealed his diagnosis on March 22, with an Instagram post. He had shared a picture of a plus sign, writing, "I am positive. Pray for me." He was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 when he tested positive. Just two days before his diagnosis, Kartik also participated at the Lakme Fashion Week. He was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra reveals advice Priyanka Chopra gave her when she was going through a career lull

Kartik had recently shared a picture of himself doing a handstand. The image had a construction site in the background and the actor was dressed in athleisure wear from head to toe. He captioned the image on Instagram, "Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai!! Good Morning." Ekta Kapoor commented with, "Get wel sooonest." He replied, "@ektarkapoor ghar baithe kum kum bhagya dekh raha hun (I am watching Kumkum Bhagya sitting at home) and getting better." The show features Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Pooja Banerjee, Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON