Kartik Aaryan wishes exes Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday didn't speak about him on Koffee With Karan

Reddit seems to believe that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan may be back together again but his recent statement in an interview hints otherwise. It seems like Kartik is actually a bit upset that exes Sara and Ananya Panday discussed him on the recent Koffee With Karan episode. (Also read: Koffee With Karan: Sara Ali Khan addresses breakup with Kartik Aaryan, says ‘it isn’t always easy')

‘Should not talk about it’

Kartik Aaryan seems miffed that he was once again discussed on Koffee With Karan.

In an interview with Film Companion, Kartik was asked about the constant scrutiny of his personal life, especially how he was once again mentioned on Koffee With Karan. He partially blamed the media for it, considering how his relationships often make headlines rather than his work. Kartik then mentioned that maybe his exes should have not talked about him either.

“Ek cheez mujhe ye bhi lagti hai ki (One thing that I also feel is) when there are two people in a relationship then the second person should also not talk about it. All of us should respect our relationships. I've never spoken about my relationships, and I expect the same from my partner,” he said.

‘You’ll find someone better'

Someone from the audience screamed that he will find 'someone better' but Kartik replied, “nahi aisa nahi hai (No it's not like that)". He added that sometimes things don't work out with someone but "when you are with someone, you don’t imagine it to be like that or that it will end." He also said, “You should respect yourself also. Because when you mention such things (in interviews), the person listening is not thinking about just you but about the other person too.”

What did Sara say on KWK

Karan Johar had asked Sara and Ananya directly about Kartik Aaryan and whether it is easy to be friendly with each other considering they once dated the same guy. Sara decided to answer the question but talked about dating and breakups in general. “I don't want to say that ya, it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you are involved with anybody, whether it's friends, professionally, romantically, especially if I am, I get involved and invested. It is not like, ‘Oh yeah, it doesn’t really matter, whatever it's today, whatever it's tomorrow'. It's not like that. It does affect you. But ultimately you have to rise beyond that.”

Kartik will now be seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion and Sara Ali Khan in Ae Watan Mere Watan.

