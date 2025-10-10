‘My chaand, my love’: Mom-to-be Parineeti Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with husband Raghav Chadha. See pics

Karwa Chauth 2025: Actor Parineeti Chopra, who is pregnant with her first child, made sure to celebrate Karwa Chauth with husband Raghav Chaddha, keeping all the traditions alive. The actor shared a heartfelt post on the special day, where she was seen doing the ritual of Karwa Chauth after seeing the moon. What's more, there was also a special jutti for Parineeti for the day, which featured the initials of both their names and their wedding date. (Also read: ‘It's giving bahu’: Mira Rajput stuns in red saree, celebrates Karwa Chauth with Natasha Dalal, Alekha Advani) Parineeti Chopra shared pictures of Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Parineeti's Karwa Chauth

In the first picture, Parineeti was seen standing in front of Raghav with the sieve (channi) — used during the moon-viewing ritual. There was a diya placed on it as Parineeti saw Raghav's face from the channi and smiled. Raghav held the thali and smiled. In another picture, both Parineeti and Raghav sat and had a candid moment. The last picture showed a close look at Parineeti's jutti, especially designed for the occasion. Their marriage date- 24.09.2023, was designed on it, with P and R written on top.

In the caption, Parineeti wrote, “My chaand - my love🌛🥰 Happy Karwachauth!”

About Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth, celebrated by married Hindu women, particularly in north India, falls on October 10, this year. On this day, women pray for their husband's long life and prosperity, and observe a nirjala vrat (fast without water) from sunrise to moonrise. They also deck up in beautiful traditional outfits (often red), wear heavy jewellery and apply mehendi on their hands.

After dating for several years, Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 2023. The duo had a private wedding at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Parineeti's aunt and Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra attended the wedding. It was also attended by Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, Bhagwant Mann, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh and Sania Mirza.

In August, Parineeti and Raghav took to Instagram to announce that they are having their first baby.