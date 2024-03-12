Katrina Kaif meets fans as she watches WPL match in Delhi, poses with a little girl. See pics and videos

Actor Katrina Kaif watched a Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz in Delhi on Monday. Now, several photos and videos of the actor has emerged on social media platforms. She was accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif at the cricket match. Katrina extended her support to the UP Warriorz. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif stun at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding event) Katrina Kaif attended a WPL match in Delhi.

Katrina greets fans at the cricket match

In a clip, Katrina was seen sitting on a balcony next to Isabelle. She smiled and waved at her fans. The actor also clicked pictures with her fans. In a clip, Katrina was seen handing a phone to one of her fans and then waving at them.

Katrina poses for pic with little girl

As she stood outdoors, two children seemingly wanted to click photos with her. The actor pulled the little girl closer to her, turned her towards the camera and posed with them. She wore a black jacket over her jersey, denims and white shoes.

Katrina is back in Mumbai

On Tuesday morning, Katrina returned to Mumbai from Delhi with Isabelle. She was seen wearing a polka-dotted outfit, black jacket and shoes. Katrina also wore dark sunglasses. Katrina smiled and briefly posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the airport before getting inside her car.

Katrina's films

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas. The film, helmed by Sriram Raghavan, also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Merry Christmas combines romance, crime, and suspense in a multilingual format, with Raghavan infusing his signature suspense into this neo-noir story.

The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. The movie was out on Netflix on March 8. Katrina will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

