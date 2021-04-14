Katrina Kaif drops no-makeup selfie from her time in Covid-19 quarantine, fans call her 'fabulous'

Katrina Kaif has shared a new picture as she recovers from Covid-19. The actor was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month and has been home-quarantined ever since. On Wednesday, Katrina shared a picture where she was seen wearing an oversized hoodie and letting her hair down.

The Bharat star posed with no make-up on. She shared the picture with the caption, "Just me for company." The picture has received several compliments. While many fans dropped heart and fire emojis, a fan called the photo, 'fabulous'. Another fan found the picture 'cute'. A third fan said, "beautiful." Many others wished the star a speedy recovery.

On April 6, Katrina took to her Instagram Stories and confirmed that she had contracted the virus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors," she said. Her health update came a few days after rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal tested positive for the Covid-19.

Katrina was last seen in Bharat, opposite Salman Khan. The actor was set to begin work on the third third part of Tiger franchise. A few weeks ago, she was seen working out in the gym with trainer Mustafa Radhieka Ahmed, who is often featured in Vicky's workout videos. Katrina awaits the release of her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi.

She reunites with Akshay Kumar, who incidentally also tested positive for Covid-19 recently and has recovered, for the cop movie. The Rohit Shetty directorial, which is a part of his cop universe, was slated to release this April but has been postponed due to the surge in cases in Mumbai.

Katrina also has Phone Booth, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, and a standalone superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar in the making.