Katrina Kaif is all hearts as she celebrates Vicky Kaushal's 36th birthday with candid pics. See post

Katrina shares Vicky's candid pics

In the first photo, Vicky sat near a window as he smiled, looking away from the camera. The second picture had him holding a cup as he gazed outside the window. In the photos, Vicky wore a white sweater and blue denims.

The last photo showed Vicky sitting inside a restaurant with a piece of cake on the table in front of him. The words 'happy birthday' were written on the plate next to the cake. Vicky was seen in a black T-shirt and pants. Katrina didn't caption the post but simply added white heart and birthday cake emojis.

Fans react to Katrina's post

Reacting to the post, Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Happy birthday." A fan said, "When your wifey is your best photographer." "Omg you are the best wife," read a comment. "Happy birthday to the Talented and Handsome @vickykaushal09…God’s blessings on you always This is so adorable," wrote a person.

Vicky's brother Sunny too wished him

On Thursday, Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal too wished him on Instagram and posted a few pictures. The first picture is of Vicky from his childhood days. In the second photo, Vicky was seen cutting his birthday cake. "36 saalon mein zyada toh kuch nahi badla (Nothing much has changed in 36 years)...Happy birthday cutie @vickykaushal09," Sunny captioned the post.

Vicky and Katrina's upcoming films

Vicky will be seen with Rashmika Mandanna in Laxman Utekar's Chhava in which he plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika will essay the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi version of the film featured Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version starred Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. Katrina will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara, along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.