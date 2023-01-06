Katrina Kaif keeps it simple in salwar suit as she and Vicky Kaushal visit Siddhivinayak with his mom. See pics

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif began the year with a puja at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Friday. The couple visited the temple with Vicky's mom Veena Kaushal. They recently returned from their Rajasthan vacation and welcomed the new year in Mumbai. Also read: Katrina Kaif blushes as Vicky Kaushal dances for her in Maldives,

Katrina Kaif was seen without makeup, in a simple green salwar suit as she joined Vicky, who was in a white shirt and beige pants. Katrina covered her head with a dupatta and closed her eyes while praying to Lord Ganesha. Vicky's mom was seen standing beside her in a grey suit. They were also given a portrait of the idol and yellow patkas by the priest.

As a fanpage shared a picture of Katrina standing in front of Lord Ganesha idol with her eyes shut, several fans wrote in the comments section, “Respect for Katrina.” A fan wrote, “Cute family God bless all of you.” Another commented, “Respect respect for both of them but specially Katrina.” A comment also read: “so beautiful”.

Katrina and Vicky hosted a Christmas feast at their Mumbai home for close friends and family before jetting off to Pali, Rajasthan for a short vacation. They returned ahead of the New Year and were seen at the Siddhivinayak temple for the first time.

In December, Vicky saw the digital release of his film Govinda Naam Mera. He starred opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the quirky murder mystery. It was directed by Shashank Khaitan and released on Disney+ Hotstar. This year, Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar's next and Anand Tiwari's next.

Katrina saw the release of her horror comedy film Phone Bhoot last year. It also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, which is slated to hit theatres around Diwali this year. She also has Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON