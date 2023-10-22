Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika spotted at airport in their prettiest traditional outfits. See pics

Who wore what?

Janhvi looked stunning in a meshy, pink-purple saree with an ornate blouse. She also decked up her hair with gajra and posed for the paparazzi before catching her flight. Kriti also wore a pink saree with a floral motif. The National Award winner also smiled for the paparazzi.

Katrina Kaif at the airport.

Janhvi Kapoor at the airport.

Kriti Sanon at the airport.

Rashmika Mandanna at the airport.

Sonakshi Sinha and Shilpa Shetty at the airport.

Katrina Kaif's full look could not be caught on camera but she seemed to be wearing a pink-red floral suit as well. Shilpa Shetty also turned up in red-pink saree with her hair tied in a bun. Sonakshi wore a bright red dress, but Rashmika was the odd one out with her golden dress.

What's everyone up to?

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to begin the second shooting schedule of her upcoming pan-India film Devara. Helmed by Koratala Siva the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

As per a source, "Janhvi will be starting the second shoot schedule for Devara with NTR JR on October 24. The actress shot the first schedule for only 3 days. Ahead of this, she will be busy shooting for the project in Goa from October and the shoot schedule will be approximately extended till January for 3 to 4 months."

Kriti Sanon recently won the National Award for her performance in Mimi. She was last seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. It released this Friday.

Katrina's next release will be Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Shilpa was last seen in Sukhee, which failed to create any noise at the box office.

