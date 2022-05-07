Katrina Kaif poses for steamy picture with Vicky Kaushal from pool time: 'Me and Mine'

Katrina Kaif expressed love for her husband Vicky Kaushal as she shared a picture with him on Instagram. Katrina declared Vicky to be hers as she shared the steamy photograph that showed them enjoying time in a pool together. Fans of the couple who have affectionately named them Vickat showered the post with love. Also Read| Katrina Kaif celebrates mom's 70th birthday with siblings, jokes that they are all 'very noisy kids'. See pics

Katrina took to her Instagram account on Saturday to post the picture, and captioned it, "Me and mine," adding two white heart emoji. The photograph showed her and Vicky Kaushal holding each other close in the pool as they stared into the camera. Katrina had her legs wrapped around her husband's waist and her arms around his neck. She was wearing a white swimsuit.

Fans commented heart and fire emojis on the picture. Singer Raja Kumari wrote, "Perfection blessings to you both." American actor Korbin Miles called it 'goals.' A fan wrote, "Oh god oh god oh god," while another commented, "Wow."

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private ceremony in Rajasthan attended by their family members and close friends. In a recent interview, Vicky praised his wife, saying that she is extremely wise and has been a great influence in his life.

He told Hello India magazine, "Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent, and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day."

Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame, which will star Vijay Sethupathi opposite him. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Vicky is due to appear in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film that also stars Sara Ali Khan. He also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur in the pipeline, apart from Govinda Naam Mera, which will star Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He recently wrapped the shooting for a film in Mussoorie.

