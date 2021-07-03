Katrina Kaif shows her happy-goofy moods in new pics, Fatima Sana Shaikh calls her a cutie

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a bunch of bright and happy pictures on Instagram on Saturday. The photos show her striking some goofy poses for the camera.

Katrina Kaif is seen in a lilac tie-dye co-ord set of T-shirt and a pair of pants. She has her hair tied in a ponytail and is wearing light makeup too. She appears to be at her home with a table and some yoga mats in the background.





Katrina captioned the post as simply 'moods'. Katrina's fans and her Bollywood colleagues showered her with compliments on the post. Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari wrote, "So pretty!" Katrina's Thugs of Hindostan co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh called her a 'cutie'.

"Good morning ma'am! Have a good day," a fan commented. "I love you so much," wrote another.

Recently, Katrina was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai after a long time. She was seen arriving at a film producer's office with actor Arjun Kapoor. Katrina wore a white floral dress and waved to the paparazzi.

Katrina is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal for more than a year. They have been on holidays together with their siblings, Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal, and are often seen visiting each other as well.

During a recent appearance on Zoom's By Invite Only, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true. He said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true.” However, he soon got nervous about it. “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it," he said.

Neither Katrina nor Vicky have confirmed their relationship. When asked about it, Vicky had said in an interview, “I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting.”