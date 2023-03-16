Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal review Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, are spellbound by Rani Mukerji's ‘brilliance'

Actor-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have heaped praises on Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway after watching the screening of the film. The movie stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Vicky Kaushal shared a post featuring Rani. He wrote, "Makes your heart go out to families which have gone through the ordeal for real! Brilliantly told and performed." (Also Read | Real ‘Mrs Chatterjee’ cries after watching Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Watch)

He also added, "Hats off to Rani Mukerji for baring her soul out... also @jimsarbhforreal @anirbanbhattacharyaofficial and the entire ensemble cast for their nuanced performances. @ashhimachibber you are going to make people cry and love you for it. Congrats @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @zeestudiosofficial! (clapping hands emojis)."

Katrina Kaif also shared a poster of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway on Instagram Stories and penned a note. She said, "What an incredible gripping story, just captivates you, a rollercoaster of emotions... Rani Mukerji, no words to describe your brilliance, spellbound. Huge congratulations to the entire team @ashhimachibber @nikkhiladvani @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment."

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, and Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie. The film is slated to release in theatres on March 17.

Recently, veteran actor Rekha praised Rani after watching the special screening of the movie. She had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, was both exhilarating and heart-wrenching, was sitting at the edge of my seat from the word go. It was an absolute delight to watch the dynamic performance of this 'Bengal Tigress' of a mother fight tooth and nail for her kids. This film is for the world to see what 'Mother India' is all about!"

She had also said, "This time around Rani has outdone herself in the role of the Eternal mother... depicting all the faces of Durga Maa... the ultimate 'Mother', an intense performance worth watching countless times! She walks through fire, straight into our hearts! What a pleasure to see the actor and character melt into each other! I also want to congratulate the entire cast and crew especially the Director, who were on point and beyond! A special mention of Jim Sarbh for his flawless and constrained performance." Rekha and Rani posed for the shutterbugs after the screening.

