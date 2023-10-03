Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas to arrive a week early on Dec 8; Karan Johar immediately shifts Yodha too

Actor Katrina Kaif's next release after Tiger 3, Merry Christmas is arriving a week early now. The murder mystery film by Sriram Raghavan will arrive on December 8. It will also clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, the release date of which was also announced on Tuesday morning. (Also read: Karan Johar on Merry Christmas releasing on same day as Yodha: ‘Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call’)

Christmas arrives early

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update on Merry Christmas. He wrote, “Katrina Kaif - Vijay Sethupathi: ‘Merry Christmas’ to arrive one week early... 8 Dec 2023 is the new release date of #MerryChristmas, which teams #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi for the first time. #MerryChristmas - directed by #SriramRaghavan - is shot in two languages [#Hindi and #Tamil] with different supporting actors. Produced by #RameshTaurani, #JayaTaurani, #SanjayRoutray and #KewalGarg. #TipsFilms #MatchboxPictures.”

Yodha release shifted again

Karan Johar also posted about Yodha on Instagram. He is the producer of the movie. “We are all set to land in cinemas on 8th December, 2023,” he wrote with a simple poster for the film, showing just the title and release date. The film also stars Rashi Khanna and Disha Patani. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Interestingly, the films will now release sandwiched between three event movies. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal arrives on December 1, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar arrive on December 22.

Earlier, both the film were arriving on December 15 and Karan had also commented on the clash. He wrote on Threads, “Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile." However, this time, as soon as Merry Christmas' new release date was announced, Karan changed the date for Yodha as well.

Yodha has long been delayed. The first look poster for the movie was shared in November 21. Karan had captioned it, “After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022.”

